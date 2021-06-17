Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $356,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.41. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

