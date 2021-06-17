Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,977 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

