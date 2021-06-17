Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.