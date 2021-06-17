Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 9,076 Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $79.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

