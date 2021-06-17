Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDV. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 641.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 173,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 150,065 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 68,370 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $840,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.