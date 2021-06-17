Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

