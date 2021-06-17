Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medivir AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95.

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name; and simeprevir. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma.

