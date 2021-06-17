Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MDIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Medite Cancer Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

Medite Cancer Diagnostics Company Profile

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning.

