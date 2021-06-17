Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:MDIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Medite Cancer Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
Medite Cancer Diagnostics Company Profile
