Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,710 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

MPW stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

