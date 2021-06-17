MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $41.27

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $39.69. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 844 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -294.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,212,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

