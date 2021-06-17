Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 2,404 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Medallia stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 1,148,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 1,583.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Medallia by 72.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Medallia by 2.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

