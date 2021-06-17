Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 2,404 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Medallia stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 1,148,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 1,583.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Medallia by 72.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Medallia by 2.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
