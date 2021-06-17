Mdex Reaches Market Cap of $959.86 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00005272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $959.86 million and approximately $107.25 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00150149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00184755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00941755 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.00 or 0.99893441 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,452,818 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.