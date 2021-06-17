McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Trimmed by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

MCK opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.82. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

