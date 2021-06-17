McGinn Investment Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 2.1% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 133,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

