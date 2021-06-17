MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in May

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,937,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMY traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 3,401,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,216. MC Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

About MC Endeavors

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

