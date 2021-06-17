MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in May

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,937,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMY traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 3,401,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,216. MC Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
