Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Maxcom Telecomunicaciones stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.
Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile
