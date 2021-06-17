Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Jeff Robertson III Sells 17,409 Shares of Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MAXR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 8,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

