Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,333,216.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.22. 390,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Matson by 37.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 153.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

