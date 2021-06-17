Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $231,254.16 and $39,898.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,333.16 or 0.06181185 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00145306 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.