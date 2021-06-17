Martin Sebastian Olivo Buys 9,893 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,801,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,656 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 9,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

