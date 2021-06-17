Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $779,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 577,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $139.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

