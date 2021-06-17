Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Markel were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 17.9% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 30.6% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 17.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,199.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $880.59 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,205.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

