Maple Hits Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.76 or 0.00027936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maple has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $428,635.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

