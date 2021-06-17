Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

