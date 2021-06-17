Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) shot up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.38. 1,680,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 819,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a market cap of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 39.11% and a negative net margin of 49.31%.

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.