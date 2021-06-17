Maker (MKR) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $78.05 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2,879.22 or 0.07633891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.44 or 0.00764765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

