Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MDI stock opened at C$9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$3.42 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.78.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

