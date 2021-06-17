Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MDI stock opened at C$9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$3.42 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.78.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

