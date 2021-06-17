Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 678 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $270,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUMC opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

