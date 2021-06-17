Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 26 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $510.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.50 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 680.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.