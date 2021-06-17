MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

MGNX stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.28.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $774,894. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

