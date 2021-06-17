M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 354,519 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in M/I Homes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MHO opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.