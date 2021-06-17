M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

