M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.62 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

