M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.20 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

