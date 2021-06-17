M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

FISV stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

