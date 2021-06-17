M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,132 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

