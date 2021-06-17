M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,941 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $76.22 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

