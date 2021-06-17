Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.730-6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.83 billion-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.100-1.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.80. 3,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,171. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

