LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Scott Seese Sells 12,521 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LPLA stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.82. The stock had a trading volume of 684,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.14.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

