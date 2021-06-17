LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

LIVX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.57. 27,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $344.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

