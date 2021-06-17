Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760,000.00 and the highest is $2.31 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $8.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $10.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 373,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,629. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $139.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liquidia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

