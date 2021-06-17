Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Linde worth $98,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.31. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.