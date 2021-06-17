Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Trimmed by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,320 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $296,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Linde by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.43. 74,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.31. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $204.02 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

