Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. 43,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

