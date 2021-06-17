Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells $18,760.00 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $18,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,542.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 1,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.65 million, a P/E ratio of -40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMNR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

