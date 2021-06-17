Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LGDTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,269. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

