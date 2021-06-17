Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) were up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 52,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,960,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion and a PE ratio of -187.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $53,461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

