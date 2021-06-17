LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $717.24 Million

Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post sales of $717.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.63 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $481.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGIH traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $153.38. 9,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.63.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

