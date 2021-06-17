Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.