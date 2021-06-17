Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Insider Steven M. Weddell Sells 438,710 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 438,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $11,761,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,412,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,865,183.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $71,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $80,252,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LESL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

